IB Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Security Assistant Vacancy Ends Tomorrow

The online application process for Intelligence Bureau (IB) recruitment for Security Assistant will end tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible for the vacancies can apply for the recruitment till tomorrow, that is November 10, 2018 and will be allowed to pay application fee till November 13, 2018. IB had advertised total 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive posts.

'The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time,' reads the official notice.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can online through MHA's website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. Applications will not be accepted through any other mode.

The application fee is Rs. 50 (Rupees Fifty Only). Only male candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay the fee. All SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Application fee can be paid either online or offline after a gap of one day from the date of registration.

The selection process will comprise three tiers. The dates for selection process will be announced later on the official website.

