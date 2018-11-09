IB Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Security Assistant Vacancy Ends Tomorrow

The online application process for Intelligence Bureau (IB) recruitment for Security Assistant will end tomorrow.

Jobs | | Updated: November 09, 2018 20:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IB Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Security Assistant Vacancy Ends Tomorrow

IB Recruitment 2018: Online Application For Security Assistant Vacancy Ends Tomorrow

New Delhi: 

The online application process for Intelligence Bureau (IB) recruitment for Security Assistant will end tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible for the vacancies can apply for the recruitment till tomorrow, that is November 10, 2018 and will be allowed to pay application fee till November 13, 2018. IB had advertised total 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive posts.

'The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time,' reads the official notice.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can online through MHA's website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. Applications will not be accepted through any other mode.

The application fee is Rs. 50 (Rupees Fifty Only). Only male candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay the fee. All SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. 

Application fee can be paid either online or offline after a gap of one day from the date of registration. 

The selection process will comprise three tiers. The dates for selection process will be announced later on the official website. 

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Intelligence BureauGovernment Job

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveBhai DoojH-1B VisaTalks with TalibanKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................