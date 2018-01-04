IB ACIO 2017: Two Days Left For Tier 2 Exam; No Official Update On Tier 1 Exam Result

IB ACIO tier 1 exam was held on 15 October. Amidst complaints of mismanagement at exam centres, the recruiting authority came up with a decision to exclude four questions from the evaluation. '...these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only,' read the official statement.
The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complained of getting allowed less time for the exam, others claimed that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions. But according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.