IB ACIO 2017: Two Days Left For Tier 2 Exam; No Official Update On Tier 1 Exam Result The official recruitment portal, few days before, removed the date of tier 2 examination. This atleast gave relief to candidates as a possible delay of the result was expected and was accepted even.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IB ACIO 2017: Two Days Left For Tier 2 Exam; No Official Update On Tier 1 Exam Result New Delhi: The confusion shrouding over IB ACIO result 2017 has gripped candidates tightly than before. The official recruitment portal, few days before, removed the date of tier 2 examination. This atleast gave relief to candidates as a possible delay of the result was expected and was accepted even. However the website, after remaining unavailable for few more days, is carrying the same old date (7 January 2018) for tier 2 exam. With barely two days left for the tier 2 examination, the recruiting body has no updates on tier 1 result declaration.



IB ACIO tier 1 exam was held on 15 October. Amidst complaints of mismanagement at exam centres, the recruiting authority came up with a decision to exclude four questions from the evaluation. '...these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only,' read the official statement.



On 28 December 2017, the official update read, 'Date of Tier II exam: Will be intimated in due course.' With this big change in the exam schedule, it was expected that the IB ACIO result will be delayed further.



The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complained of getting allowed less time for the exam, others claimed that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions. But according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.



The confusion shrouding over IB ACIO result 2017 has gripped candidates tightly than before. The official recruitment portal, few days before, removed the date of tier 2 examination. This atleast gave relief to candidates as a possible delay of the result was expected and was accepted even. However the website, after remaining unavailable for few more days, is carrying the same old date (7 January 2018) for tier 2 exam. With barely two days left for the tier 2 examination, the recruiting body has no updates on tier 1 result declaration.IB ACIO tier 1 exam was held on 15 October. Amidst complaints of mismanagement at exam centres, the recruiting authority came up with a decision to exclude four questions from the evaluation. '...these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only,' read the official statement. On 28 December 2017, the official update read, 'Date of Tier II exam: Will be intimated in due course.' With this big change in the exam schedule, it was expected that the IB ACIO result will be delayed further.The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complained of getting allowed less time for the exam, others claimed that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions. But according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam.