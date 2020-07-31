Indian Air Force STAR Exam Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of August

IAF STAR exam was scheduled to be held in March 2020.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to conduct the STAR exam in the third week of August. The exam is held for selection of Airmen in IAF. "STAR 01/2020 examination is tentatively planned in the third week of Aug 2020. Further, updates will be available on CASB web portal (https://airmenselection.cdac.in). Candidates are required to see the web portal regularly," IAF has notified on its website.

Through STAR, the Indian Air Force selects candidates for Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.

For Group 'X' trades candidates will be selected on the basis of online test which shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

For Group 'Y' trades candidates will be selected on the basis of online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness.

For candidates who have applied for both Group 'X' and Group 'Y' trades the duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness.

On fake notices related to the exam that are being circulated IAF has said," It has come to our notice that some of the candidates called for enrolment for Intake 02/2020 have received email from some fake email ID stating postponement of enrolment dates, which is not correct."

"Candidates are advised to disregard any such fake emails and report for enrolment as per the date, time and place mentioned in their e-call letter/ Enrolment list published on 09 June 2020. It is reiterated that enrolment for Airmen Intake 02/2020 would be done as per the original plan mentioned in the e-call letters of the candidates," the notice released by IAF reads.

The initial period of engagement of Airmen in the IAF is 20 years, which can be extended up to the age of 57 years. Promotion prospects up to the rank of Master Warrant Officer exist to the deserving candidates. Opportunities to become a Commissioned Officer also exist for those airmen who qualify the prescribed examination, later in their service career, as per the information given by the IAF on its website.

