Indian Air Force STAR Exam Date Likely This Week

The Indian Air Force's STAR exam date is likely to be announced this week. "In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions, STAR 01/20 e-Pariksha scheduled in Mar 2020 was postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in the second week of July 2020," reads the latest update given by the Indian Air Force.

The exam was scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 23. It was however postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Through STAR, the Indian Air Force selects candidates for Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.

For Group 'X' trades candidates will be selected on the basis of online test which shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

For Group 'Y' trades candidates will be selected on the basis of online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness.

Candidates who have applied for both Group 'X' and Group 'Y' trades the duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness.

Candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the second phase test.

