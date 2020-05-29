Indian Air Force STAR Exam Details In June First Week

IAF STAR exam was scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 23.

The Indian Air Force's STAR exam date will be announced in the first week of June. STAR is IAF Airmen selection test. The exam was scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 23. It was however postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions and extension of lock down till 31 May 20, fresh dates will be intimated in the first week of Jun 2020. For latest updates https://.airmenselection.cdac.in can be referred," the Indian Air Force has notified.

Through STAR, the Indian Air Force selects candidates for Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.

Provisional Select List (PSL) for intake 02/2020

The Provisional Select List (PSL) for intake 02/2020 will be published on May 31. "Provisional Select List (PSL) for intake 02/2020 which was scheduled to be published on 30 Apr 20 has been deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be published on 31 May 2020," it has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News