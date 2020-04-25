Indian Air Force Exam (STAR) Date To Be Announced In May

A recent update says the STAR date will be announced in the second week of May.

The new exam date for the Indian Air Force's Airmen selection test, STAR, will be announced in the second week of May, as per a latest update. The exam was scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 23. However due to the COVID-19 lockdown the exam was postponed.

On March 17, the Indian Air Force released an update on its website saying the STAR has been postponed to the last week of April.

"In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, various government advisories and lock down in the country, STAR 01/2020 online exam scheduled from 19 - 23 Mar 20 was postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in the second week of May 2020," reads the update given by the IAF.

Through STAR, the Indian Air Force selects candidates for Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the online test and/ or trade test, physical fitness test and medical examination.

"List of candidates finally called for enrolment in intake 01/2021 will be published on 10 December 2020. Separate call letters shall be sent to the candidates called for enrolment," reads the exam notice, however this may change as the exam date has been changed.

