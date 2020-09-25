220 Candidates Participated So Far In IAF Recruitment Rally In Odisha

Indian Air Force recruitment rally in Odisha will be held till October 4.

In the first three days of the recruitment rally which is being held at the Police Training College in Odisha's Angul district for selection of Airmen in Indian Air Force, 220 candidates have participated. The recruitment rally will be held till October 4.

A total of 1,311 candidates have been shortlisted for the rally based on the details given by them during the registration which was held from September 8 to 10.

The rally is being held following COVID-19 rules.

There will be physical fitness test, written test and two adaptability tests held for selecting candidates.

The physical fitness test consists of 1.6 km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates will also have to complete 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups and 20 squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the physical fitness test.

The written test will have questions from Physics, Maths and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

The adaptability test, which will be held in two phases, will be held depending on the local conditions. The test is done to check the suitability of a candidate for employment in the Indian Air Force.

September 27 and October 2 are reserve days for the rally.

Recruitment rallies are also being held at Karnataka, Gujarat, Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadar & Nagar Haveli, simultaneously.

