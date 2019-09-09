IAF Selection Test For Airmen On September 21-24

The online test will be held in two phases.

For the Selection Test for Airmen Recruitment (STAR) in Indian Air Force, admit cards will be released soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the Central Airmen Selection Board.

Admit Card Link

"Admit Card for STAR 02/2019 will be available for downloading through candidate login from 09 Sep 2019 onwards. Verify contents, read the instructions, which are to be strictly adhered to. Printout of the admit card along with other mandatory documents are to be brought along to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled time and dates mentioned in admit card," reads the exam notice released by the Board.

Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. The test will be held in one sitting. Candidates are to bring one blue/black pen and original valid ID proof along with them for the test, reads the exam notice.

The online test will be held in two phases. Candidates who qualify the first phase will be eligible to take the second phase.

IAF will select candidates on the basis of online test, verification of documents, physical fitness test, two phases of adaptability test which would be an objective type written test to determine the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions and medical examination.

The recruitment is for selecting airmen in group 'X' and group 'Y' trades.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.