Captured Indian Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Comes From Family Of Air Force Veterans

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's father and grandfather were also in the Air Force.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, will be released from Pakistan tomorrow. He was taken into Pakistan's custody after an aerial combat in which he shot down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet. A video of him sipping tea was released by Pakistan in which he said that he was being 'well looked after" by the officers of the Pakistani Army.

Abhinandan Varthaman comes from a family which has served the country for generations.

While his father S Varthaman was an Air Marshall with the Indian Air Force and an ace pilot himself, his grandfather, Simhakutty, had served the nation during World War II in the Air Force.

His father, who is a recipient of several honours including a Param Vishisht Seva Medal, said, "Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely... a true soldier... we are so proud of him."

According to a defence release issued in 2011, when the retired Air Marshal took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, he was among a few select pilots to hold the distinction of having flown 40 types of aircraft with over 4000 flying hours.

During the Kargil conflict, he was the Chief Operations Officer of Gwalior and he was in command of an operational airbase in the western sector at the time of Operation Parakram following the December 13, 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

Abhinandan Varthaman's father was also a consultant for Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil film "Kaatru Veliyidai", which has a striking similarity with his real life.

In the movie, the hero played the role of an Indian Air Force officer and lands in Pakistan after his jet was shot down. He was later reunited with his family in the film.

"I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head... prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind," the father was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

There has been an outpour of emotions from across the country ever since the Wing Commander got captured yesterday. #BringBackAbhinandan, #AbhinandanMyHero, #MeraJawanSabseMajboot trended on microblogging site Twitter

Well-wishers and political leaders are continuing to express solidarity with the family of the Indian Air Force pilot.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar praised the pilot's parents for their courage adding it was unforgettable.

DMDK Treasurer Premalatha who met the pilot's family said, "Abhinandan's parents are facing the situation bravely. I was moved when his mother said she was a proud mother to see the whole nation praying for the safe return of her son."



