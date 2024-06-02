Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 304 Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently accepting applications to fill the vacant positions in its three branches- Flying, Ground Duty (technical) and ground Duty (Non-technical). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official IAF website. The registration window opened on May 30 and will close on June 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 304 seats.

AFCAT Recruitment: Vacancy Details

AFCAT (Flying): 29 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty Technical: 156

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics (AE (L)): 111 seats

Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical (AE (M)): 45 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty Non-Technical:

Administration (Admin): 54 seats

Logistics (LGS): 17 seats

Accounts: 12 seats

Ground Duty Non-Technical: 09 seats

Ground Duty Non-Technical: 17 seats

Meteorology Entry: 10 seats



AFCAT Notification: Branch-Wise Eligibility Details

AFCAT Entry Flying:

Candidates must have passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at the 10+2 level and hold one of the following additional degrees:

Graduation with a minimum three-year degree course in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

BE/B Tech degree (four-year course) from a recognised university with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

Cleared Section A & B examination of the Associate Membership of the Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics:

10+2 with 60% marks in Physics and Mathematics.

Graduation/Integrated PG Degree in Engineering/Technology.

Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical:

Minimum 60% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level.

4-year Engineering/Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, or equivalent.

Ground Duty Non-Technical:

Administration and Logistics:

Bachelor's degree in any stream with at least 60% marks.

Accounts:

Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom) with at least 60% marks.

Examination Details

The AFCAT examination will be held on August 9, 10, and 11.

Age Limits:

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years

Pay and Allowances:

Flying Officer: Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500

"Written examination and SSB test will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the written examination or AFSB Testing, it is found that they do not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled by the IAF," the official notice reads.

For more detailed information, candidates can check the official AFCAT recruitment notification here.