IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2025: Registration For 336 Vacancies Begins On December 2, Check Details

IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the official notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2025. The registration process will commence on December 2, 2024, and close on December 31, 2024. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 336 positions across the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries:

Flying Branch: 30 vacancies

Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Flying Branch: Candidates aged 20-24 years.

Ground Duty: The age range is 20-26 years.

Candidates must be single.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 550 (plus GST) is applicable.

IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the IAF official website.

Click on the AFCAT 01/2025 registration link.

Complete the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Submit and download the application.

Admit cards and the exam schedule will be released later.

Perks and Privileges

Air Force officers receive benefits such as furnished accommodation, medical cover, subsidized loans, and Rs 1.10 crore insurance coverage (contributory). They also enjoy sports facilities and adventure activities.

Training Details

Flight cadets will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the one-year training period. Physical fitness, including running and strength training, is mandatory for selection and training.

Note: The IAF emphasises a fair, merit-based selection process. Attempts to influence it may result in termination or legal action.

Check detailed notification here