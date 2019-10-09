HTET 2019 Registration Begins. Details Here

HTET 2019 application forms can be filled online through htetonline.com.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET registration has started on the official portal. Board of School Education, Haryana, the official agency which conducts the HTET examination, will conduct the registration process till October 18. One of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that that candidate should pass the "Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test".

Candidates who are planning to register for the HTET will be allowed to pay fee till October 20.

HTET 2019: Important dates

Online application system starts: October 7, 2019

Last date for online application: October 18, 2019

Last date for submission of fee: October 20, 2019

Correction in particulars: October 19 to 23, 2019

HTET 2019: How to apply

The application for HTET 2019 has been made completely online with the facility to upload latest photograph, thumb impression and signature of the applicant. The particulars will be filled online and the scanned images of latest coloured photograph, thumb impression and signature (in JPG format only) will be uploaded at the time of filling the application form.

The candidates are advised to keep the scanned images of latest coloured photograph, thumb impression and signature ready in JPG format before applying online.

Candidate should enter particulars i.e. Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth as per Class 10 or secondary certificate.

Candidates can apply online through HTET website http://htetonline.com. Candidates may also check the HTET qualificaiton and other examination details from the official website.

In a related development, Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released recruitment notification for Post Graduate Teachers H.E.S. II (Group B Services). The number of vacancies available is 3,864.

Out of the total vacancies available 37 are for Mewat Cadre only and 3,827 are for the rest of Haryana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from September 2, 2019. The last date to apply for Haryana PGT recruitment was September 18 and to pay application fee was September 24, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.