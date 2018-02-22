HTET Candidates Asked To Complete Aadhaar Identification Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH), the official organisor of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Examination (HTET), has asked the candidates who have not verified their Aadhaar based Biometric Attendance to complete the process in upcoming days.

According to the press note released by the BSEH on HTET biomatric attendance, the board has set up identification centres across the state in all 22 districts. Those candidates who have not completed the Aadhaar verification due to technical or other reasons may visit these centres and complete the process.





The identification process in districts will be on February 23 and the board has also said for candidates who are not able to make used of this facility on February 23, such candidates may visit the Board Headquarters on February 24 and on February 25. This facility will be available at the Board headquarters from 9 am to 5 pm on both the days.



The HTET aspirants will have to carry their HTET admit cards and original Aadhaar cards for the verification purpose.



The BSEH has released district wise Aadhaar Center lists for HTET biomatric attendance and the list of candidates level-wise for biometric attendance on its official website, bseh.org.



List of candidates level for biometric attendance has been released as Level-I, Level-II and Level-III on the official website.



HTET Level 1 was conducted for primary teachers and level 2 was conducted for TGT teachers on 24 December 2017. HTET Level 3 examination was conducted on 23 December 2017.



