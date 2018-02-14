HTET 2017 Result Expected Soon Candidates who have appeared for the HTET examination can check their result at the official website as and when it is declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HTET 2017 Result: Know How To Check At Htetonline.com New Delhi: Result for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017, commonly known as HTET 2017 is likely to be released on 15 February 2018. As per the official notification of the exam, the HTET 2017 results were expected by end of January or in the first half of February 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website as and when it is declared. HTET 2017 was organized by Board of School Education, Haryana had conducted HTET. Level 1 was conducted for primary teachers and level 2 was conducted for TGT teachers on 24 December 2017. HTET Level 3 examination was conducted on 23 December 2017.



This year the Board has made Aadhaar number mandatory for filling up online application form.



As of now, the official website htetonline.com is not responding.



After result declaration, candidates are suggested not to panic in case the official website is not responding. Due to multiple logins, it is obvious that the website may slow down. Results can be checked using roll numbers.



Before the exam, board had also released the list of candidates who had submitted incomplete applications; 300 candidates did not mention their mother's name in the application form. The Board had asked the candidates to make the corrections at the earliest.



Click here for more



