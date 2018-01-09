HTET 2017: OMR Sheet Available On Website For Download; Result Expected Soon The OMR sheet of the candidates who appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 has been uploaded on the official website for HTET 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT HTET 2017: OMR Sheet Available On Website For Download New Delhi: The OMR sheet of the candidates who appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 has been uploaded on the official website for HTET 2017. So far, the OMR sheet for level 1 is available for download. Although an official notification had said that the OMR sheet for level 2 and 3 will be available for download from afternoon today, it is not yet available. The OMR sheet for level 2 and 3 is expected to be uploaded soon.



Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the OMR sheets and file for objections starting today itself on the official website.



How to download HTET 2017 OMR Sheet?



Step one: Go to official HTET 2017 website: www.htetonline.com

Step two: Click on the OMR sheet download link.

Step three: Enter your aadhaar number and roll number in the space provided and select the level from the drop down box.

Step four: Click on login and download your OMR sheet.



HTET 2017 was organized by Board of School Education, Haryana had conducted HTET. Level 1 was conducted for primary teachers and level 2 was conducted for TGT teachers on December 24, 2017. HTET Level 3 examination was conducted on December 23, 2017.



The process to raise objections will be made available along with the OMR sheets. The answer keys will be released soon. The final result will be declared once the board has gone through all the objections raised. Results are expected by end of January or in the first half of February 2018.



