Haryana Staff Selection Commission Starts One-Time Registration Facility For Job Aspirants

HSSC one-time registration window is open.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has begun one-time registration option for aspirants applying for group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in different government departments. Candidates have to use their mobile numbers to login to the portal.

HSSC One-Time Registration Portal

The one-time registration portal was launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. "With the launch of One Time Registration Portal, youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the Portal only once which would be Rs 500 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories," Mr Khattar said adding that this move would not only bring about more transparency but also speed up the recruitment process.

"While One Time Registration Portal would not only provide an opportunity to the job aspirants to apply and pay fees only once and it would also give them respite from making frequent rounds to the Commission office for document verification, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) would go a long way in the recruitment of quality manpower," Bharat Bhushan Bharti, Chairman, HSSC, said.

Students who are appearing for Class 10th and 12th examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal, the official statement has said.

The registration window will be open till March 31.

The One Time Registration Portal will be integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and the details of the family members of the candidate would be automatically generated while filling up the form. The candidates would also have the facility to update the family details on the portal. Haryana government issues Parivar Pehchan Patra to Haryana domicile only; the domicile certificate is issued to those who have been residing in the state for the last 5 years.

The state government has also decided to hold a common eligibility test for selection to group C and D posts.

Click here for more Jobs News