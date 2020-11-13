HSSC Staff Nurse Exam On December 12, 13

HSSC will conduct Staff Nurse exam on December 12, 13

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct a written exam for selection of Staff Nurse on December 12 and 13. It will be a computer based test and will be held in two shifts each day.

HSSC Exam Schedule

Admit cards for the exam will be released on December 4.

"Admit Card for online written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 04.12.2020 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly," HSSC has notified.

The exam will carry a total of 90 marks and will comprise 90 questions of which 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and other concerned subjects. Rest of the weightage will be on questions related to History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, etc. of Haryana.

Socio-economic criteria and experience will also be considered for the selection to these posts.

