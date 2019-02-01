HSSC Sub Inspector (SI Male) Exam Result Announced

HSSC SI Result Declared: Know How To Check

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the written exam result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male). The said result has been declared for the vacancies notified in advertisement 3/2018 under category 4. HSSC will fill up 400 vacancies in SI post under Police Department Haryana.

HSSC SI Result List

Candidates who have qualified the exam are now eligible to appear for the physical screening test which is scheduled to be held on February 11. "The candidates are advised to download the Admit Card for Physical Screening Test from the website of the Commission on/after 08.02.2019 and report at 07.00 A.M. as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Standard Test," said the Commission.

On the other hand, the Commission had released the preliminary answer key of the exam conducted for 500 male constable (general duty) posts of India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State. The answer keys were also released for the 1147 female constable (general duty) posts. Answer key challenge option is over.

