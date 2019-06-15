Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Notifies Gram Sachiv Recruitment

HSSC Recruitment 2019 For 697 Gram Sachiv Posts

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified direct recruitment for 697 posts of Gram Sachiv. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on June 19. Graduates within 17-42 years of age can apply for the post. Applicants should also have Hindi or Sanskrit of at least matric level. Candidates should note that the vacancies were notified by the Commission in 2015. "Against these posts no recruitment process could be initiated and the same were cancelled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula vide Public Notice dated 27.04.2018," said the Commission.

"The candidates who had earlier applied against these posts and are eligible against the re-advertised posts shall be given age relaxation (if required) and such candidates will also be exempted from the payment of application fee," it added. Such candidates shall have to apply afresh. Details in this regard can be found from the official notification.

HSSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in written exam, which will carry a total of 90 marks. Socio-economic criteria and experience will also be considered for the selection to these posts.

The written exam is likely to be held from July 13 to August 18.

Candidates can apply latest by July 3.

