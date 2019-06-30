HSSC Extends Patwari Recruitment Registration Dates. Details Here

HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2019 registration extended. Apply now @ hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has extended the online application forms deadline for two more weeks. According to earlier notification by HSSC, the Patwari online application were invited in the Land Record Departments, Haryana, from June 14 to 28, 2019. According to the Commission, keeping in view of the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this recruitment has been extended up to July 13, 2019 till 11:59 PM. According to the Commission, thereafter, the website link for HSSC Patwari online registration will be disabled.

The commission has also extended the last date for the deposit of fee and the candidates now will be allowed to deposit the fee till July 17, 2019.

HSSC had released recruitment notification for 588 posts of Patwari.

"Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 7/2019 is hereby extended up to 13th July, 2019 till 11:59 P.M. Thereafter, website link will be disabled. The last date for deposit of fee is also extended up to 17th July, 2019," the HSSC Patwari recruitment notification said.

The candidate must be a graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognized University for applying for HSSC Patwari recruitment.

The candidate must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit/Urdu upto Matriculation as one of the subject or higher education.

Candidate must qualify the Patwar examination after attending the Patwar school for minimum period of one year and after passing the examination undergoes such practical field training for a period of six months as may be specified by the Director.

The lower age limit is 17 years and upper age limit is 42 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply through the official HSSC website.

General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. The application fee for female candidates who are residents of Haryana is Rs. 50. Male candidates from SC/BC/EWS categories have to pay Rs. 25 and for female candidates from SC/BC/EWS categories have to pay for Rs. 13.

