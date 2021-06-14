Recruitment Begins Today In Haryana Police Department, 520 Constable Posts To Be Filled

HSSC Constable recruitment process will begin today.

The recruitment process for the selection of 520 Constables in Commando Wing (Group C) of Haryana Police department will begin today. The recruitment notice was released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on June 9.

"Online applications are invited for direct recruitment for 520 posts of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of Police department mentioned under paragraph 2.1 through the URL address i.e http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx from 14-06-2021 to 29-06-2021 till 11.59 P.M. Thereafter website link will be disabled," the Commission had notified.

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the online applications can be submitted till June 29.

"The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board or Institution for all the categories. Candidate should have studied Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education," the Commission has said about the educational qualification required for the post.

The candidate should be between 18-21 years of age. This age limit is mandatory for all categories.

The selection will be through a physical measurement test (PMT), physical screening test (PST), and knowledge test.

The post is in the pay scale of Rs 21700-69100- Level-3, Cell-I.

