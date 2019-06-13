Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Patwari Recruitment For 588 Vacancies

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced 588 Patwari vacancies

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released recruitment notification for 588 posts of Patwari. The online application process for Patwari recruitment will begin from tomorrow, i.e. June 14. The application window will remain open for two weeks. Any candidate with a graduation degree can apply for the Patwari post. Selection will be on the basis of a written examination, socio-economic criteria and experience.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: June 14, 2019

Last date for submission of application form: June 28, 2019 (by 11:59 pm)

Last date for deposit of application fee: July 1, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a graduate or its equivalent examination of a recognized University.

The candidate must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit/Urdu upto Matriculation as one of the subject or higher education.

Candidate must qualify the Patwar examination after attending the Patwar school for minimum period of one year and after passing the examination undergoes such practical field training for a period of six months as may be specified by the Director.

The lower age limit is 17 years and upper age limit is 42 years.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply through the official HSSC website. General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. The application fee for female candidates who are residents of Haryana is Rs. 50. Male candidates from SC/BC/EWS categories have to pay Rs. 25 and for female candidates from SC/BC/EWS categories have to pay for Rs. 13.

