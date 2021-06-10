Haryana Staff Selection Commission To Recruit 520 Male Constables

HSSC to recruit 520 male constables.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will recruit 520 male constables in Commando Wing (Group C) of Police department and the recruitment process will begin on June 14. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the online applications can be submitted till June 29.

"The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board or Institution for all the categories. Candidate should have studied Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education," the Commission has said about the educational qualification required for the post.

The candidate should be between 18-21 years of age. This age limit is mandatory for all categories.

The post is in the pay scale of Rs 21700-69100- Level-3, Cell-I.

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (HSSC) ने पुलिस विभाग के कमांडो विंग (ग्रुप सी) में पुरुष कांस्टेबल के 520 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अधिसूचना जारी की है। इसके लिए HSSC की वेबसाइट https://t.co/TadsSqnjuw पर आवेदन किया जा सकता है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन 14 जून 2021 से 29 जून तक किए जा सकेंगे। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 8, 2021

Candidates will be selected through a physical measurement test (PMT), physical screening test (PST), and knowledge test. "The names of successful candidates in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidates in (PMT+PST+ Knowledge Test) shall be arranged by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission equal to the total number of vacancies for each category separately," the Commission has said.

