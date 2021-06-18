Haryana: HSSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment Announced In 2019 Withdrawn, New Jobs Announced

HSSC recruitment to fill 465 sub inspector posts begins tomorrow.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has withdrawn the recruitment of 400 sub inspectors which it had notified in June 2019. "Against these posts no recruitment process could be initiated and the same were cancelled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula vide Withdrawal Notice dated 15.06.2021," the Commission has informed candidates.

It has announced another fresh recruitment drive to fill 400 posts of Sub inspector (Male) and 65 posts of Sub Inspector (Female) in Group C of Police department.

The recruitment will begin tomorrow, the Commission has notified. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the forms is July 2.

To candidates who had applied for the recruitment last year, the Commission has said, "the candidates who had earlier applied against the above categories will also be eligible against the readvertised posts. The Government has decided to give one time relaxation in fee and age to the candidate who had applied against the Advertisement No.06/2019 issued by Haryana staff selection commission ."

"However, such candidates will have to apply afresh along with proof of depositing the application fees. They are required to upload the E-challan along with the fresh application form and will produce the original E-challan at the time of test/verification," it has added.

"All the Certificates relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions and Socio-Economic Criteria etc. will be determined with regard to last date fixed to apply online applications also called as closing date i.e. 02.07.2021," the Commission has informed other candidates.

Graduates between 21-27 years of age who have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject in Class 10 or higher are eligible for the posts.

The pay scale of this post is Rs 35400- 112400- Level-6, Cell-I.

Click here for more Jobs News