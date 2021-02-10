Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Registration Ends Today

HSSC recruitment 2021 for over 7,000 constable posts: Registration closes today.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration window today for police constable recruitment. However, candidates can deposit the application fee till February 13. The recruitment was notified in December 2020.

Through this recruitment, the HSSC will fill over 7,000 male and female constable (general duty), and female constable for HAP-DURGA-1.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 5500 vacancies are available in male constable posts, and the rest in female constable posts.

The minimum educational qualification required for the post is 10+2 pass. Candidate must have studied Class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between 18-25 years of age.

"Candidates, who have obtained degrees or diplomas or certificates for various courses from any Board/institution declared fake by the University Grants Commission or not recognized by Haryana Government shall not be eligible for being considered for recruitment to the posts advertised and no representation in this regard shall be entertained," the Commission has said in the notification.

The pay scale for this post is Rs 21700-69100.

In another related development, the HSSC has recently started one-time registration option for aspirants applying for group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in different government departments. Students who are appearing for Class 10th and 12th examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal. The registration window will be open till March 31.

