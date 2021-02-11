Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Registration Deadline Extended

HSSC police constable recruitment registration deadline extended till February 25

The registration deadline for the police constable recruitment has been extended till February 25, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified. "Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 4/2020 is hereby extended up to 25.02.2021 till 11:59 pm," the Commission has said. The deadline to deposit fee is March 1.

A total of 7298 vacancies in male and female constable (general duty) and female constable HAP-DURGA 1 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

The minimum educational qualification required for the post is 10+2 pass. Candidate must have studied Class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between 18-25 years of age.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, physical screening test, physical measurement test which will combinedly carry a weightage of 90%. Rest of the 10% weightage will be based on other parameters like work experience.

The written test will comprise questions on general studies, general science, current affairs, general reasoning, mental aptitude, numerical ability, agriculture, animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc.

The exam is likely to be held on March 27 and 28.

