HSSC Releases Answer Key For Constable Exam Held On December 30

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the exam conducted for 500 male constable (general duty) posts of India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State. The answer keys have also been released for the 1147 female constable (general duty) posts. The Commission has sought feedback from the candidates who took the exam on December 30. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key of the Commission can complete the formalities online at the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Female Constable Answer Key

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key

The last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key is January 30.

"The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done," said the Commission. "The candidates are advised to clearly/ specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination 86 Morning, or Evening Session/ Shift on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered," the Commission added.

On January 20, the Commission had released the answer keys of the exam for male constable (general duty) post in Haryana Police. As of now there is no official update on the final answer key, contrary to few reports which claim that the final answer keys have been released.

