HPTET 2018: Exam Schedule For Arts, Medical, Languages Released

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the schedule for the TET exam to be held at the end of this week. The exam will be conducted on September 8 and September 9 in two sessions on each day. The admit card for the HP TET 2018 is available on the official website.

The exam will begin on September 8, 2018. On September 8, TGT Arts TET will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The TGT Medical TET will be conducted on September 8, 2018, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The TET for Punjabi will be conducted on September 9, 2018 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the TET for Urdu will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the exam date and see if all the particulars mentioned are correct. In case, a candidate needs any information or clarification about their exam centre or roll number they can contact the board at 01892-242192.

