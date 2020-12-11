Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Jobs For Engineers

HPPSC recruitment: Apply online till January 5

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced jobs for engineering graduates. The Commission has announced to fill a total of 26 vacancies in Assistant Engineer (Electrical and Civil) post in the Public Works Department. Application forms are available online. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the Commission on or before January 5, 2021.

This is contractual recruitment. Candidates selected as Assistant Civil will receive Rs 27750 salary per month and others will receive Rs 21000 per month, the HPPSC has notified.

Candidates "must possess regular full time degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering from an Institute / University duly approved / recognized by the AICTE / UGC or AMIE enrolled upto on or before 31-05-2013 from Institute of Engineers (India), Calcutta," the HPPSC has mentioned in the notification. Candidates should be between 18-45 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Selection to the post will be either through interview or else written exam and it will be held at Shimla.

Along with the application form, candidates have to deposit Rs 400. Details on the relaxation in application fee can be found from the job notification.

