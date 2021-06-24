Vacancies In Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited, HPPSC Begins Recruitment

HPPSC to fill vacancies in Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications to recruit assistant engineers and assistant officers in Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Application forms are available online and the deadline for registration is July 21.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 20 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 7 posts

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Electrical): 8 posts

Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Law): 1 post

Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Finance): 2 posts

Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Personnel): 2 posts

Candidates with degree in engineering in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks and between 18-30 years of age are eligible for Assistant Engineer post.

Candidates with Graduate Degree in Law with 2 years experience with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories are eligible for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Law).

Candidates with CA/ICWA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) with B.Com from a recognized University / Institute with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories are eligible for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Finance).

Candidates with MBA (HR/Personnel) or equivalent (Full-time degree PGDM from IIMs is also equivalent.) with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories are eligible for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee- Personnel).

Candidates should be between 18-30 years of age for all posts except Assistant Engineer electrical and civil posts for which the candidate should be between 18-45 years. Age relaxation will be given to candidates as per government rules.

Click here for more Jobs News