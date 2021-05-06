COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Postpones Exams Scheduled Till July

HPPSC has postponed exams scheduled between May and July.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the exams scheduled between May and July. The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) preliminary exam 2020 has also been postponed.

"It is for the information of all concerned that the Press Note dated 27-03-2021, regarding the schedule for conduct of various examination / Screening Test / Computer Based Test in the month of May and July-2021, is hereby withdrawn in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country," the Commission has notified.

The exams which have been postponed are-- Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering), Lecturer (Electrical Engineering), Lecturer (Civil Engineering), Workshop Superintendent, Lecturer (Automobile Engineering) and Range Forest Officer exam.

Except the HPAS exam and the range forest officer exam, other exams were supposed to be held in computer-based modes.

"The next dates of Examinations / Computer Based Test will be intimated in due course of time as and when the condition are conducive in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the Commission has notified candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News