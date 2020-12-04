Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Main Exam From December 14

HPPSC judicial services main exam will begin on December 14.

The state judicial service main exam will be held from December 14 to December 18, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified. The exam will be held at Shimla, the Commission has said through an official notification which is available on its website.

"The fresh e-admit Cards and instructions for candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course of time," it has also said.

The exam will consist of Civil law, Criminal law, English composition and Hindi language papers.

The papers will be held in a single shift every day.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held from November 25 to November 28. However, it was postponed as many officials tested positive for COVID-19 and many of officials / officers were under home isolation being primary contact.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held on March 1, 2020.

A total of 223 candidates are eligible to appear in this exam.

The Himachal Pradesh administrative combined competitive (main) written examination has begun and will be held till December 7. Currently, the exam for general studies paper is being held. The exam for optional paper will be held on December 7.

Click here for more Jobs News