HP Administrative Combined Competitive (Main) Exam Begins On December 1

HPPSC main exam will be held from December 1 to December 7.

The Himachal Pradesh administrative combined competitive (main) written examination will be held from December 1 to December 7. The exam will be held at Dharamshala and Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified.

The admit card for the exam has been released. "All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) along with instructions and to bring the same in respective examination centre on the day of examination along with downloaded online recruitment application and self attested copies of certificates as mentioned in the instructions to the candidates," the Commission has notified.

The exam for English and Hindi paper will be held on December 1 in two shifts.

The essay writing exam will be held on December 2.

The general studies paper will be held from December 3 to December 5.

Optional papers will be held on December 7.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has asked COVID-19 positive candidates to contact. "It is further intimated that if any candidate is declared COVID+ve or is under Home quarantine due to contact with any COVID+Ve person must inform the Commission upto 27-11-2020 through e-mail at hppsc.shimla.71@gmail.com so that he/she may be facilitated to appear for above mentioned examination at respective quarantine centre/covid care centre/ any other place identified by the District Administration in the respective District of the State," it has also mentioned in the notification.

