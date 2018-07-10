Himachal Government Nod To Fill 200 Posts Of MBBS Doctors, 714 Staff Nurses

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet yesterday gave its nod to appoint 200 MBBS doctors on regular basis and 714 contractual staff nurses in the Health and Family Welfare Department. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, the state Cabinet decided that MBBS doctors' vacancy would be filled by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), while the nurses would be employed on contractual basis through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet also decided to cut down the rate of sugar being provided through the Distribution System to Above Poverty Line (APL) card holders from Rs 29 per kg to Rs 24 per kg and for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act from Rs 18 per kg to Rs 13 per kg.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to implement support price under Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of mango and apple fruits by increasing the support price of these fruits by 50 paise per kilo from the existing rates.

In order to encourage investment in the state, the Cabinet approved necessary amendments in the rules regarding Grant of Incentives, Concessions and Facilities to Industrial Units in Himachal Pradesh, 2011.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to start telemedicine services in Pangi, district Chamba.

It also decided to open new Town Planning offices at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district and Amb in Una district. It also gave its approval to upgrade Town Planning office, Manali as Sub Divisional Town Planning office.

