Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam In September

HPAS 2019 prelims will be held on September 13.

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive exam will be held on September 13. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in April. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then scheduled on September 6.

"It is notified for information of the all concerned that the tentative date of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2019 fixed for 06-09-2020, has been postponed to 13-09-2020 subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified.

HPPSC had announced the HPAS preliminary exam 2019 in January. A total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this exam in different state government departments.

The preliminary exam will be held for two papers: General Studies and Aptitude Test. Both the papers will carry 100 objective questions and will have 200 marks each.

Candidates who qualify the prelim exam will be shortlisted for main exam.

