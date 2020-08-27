Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Announces Exam Dates Scheduled In November

HPPSC releases the details of exam that are scheduled in November.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released details of the exams that are scheduled to be held in November. "Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of Computer Based Tests and Offline Screening Tests/Mains for the upcoming months of the year 2020. It has been the endeavor of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue advance schedules so that prospective candidates can prepare timely course of action," it has notified.

Exam Dates

The first exam will be held on November 2.

The main exam for selection to Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services will be held from November 17 to November 24. The exams will not be held on November 22 and 23.

The state eligibility test, which is an offline exam, will be held on November 22.

The exam for selection of Assistant Professors in Pharmacy will be held from November 4 to 7.

The exam for Works Manager recruitment in Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be held on November 3.

"The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," HPPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News