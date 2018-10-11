HP TET 2018: Result Declared At Hpbose.org; Know How To Check

HPBOSE has released the result for HP TET 2018

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for HP TET 2018. The result has been declared for TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), LT, Shastri, Urdu, Punjabi, TET JBT 2018. The result is available on the HPBOSE official website. Candidates would need their application number or roll number to check their respective results.

HP TET 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to HPBOSE official website: www.hpbose.org.

Step two: Click on the TET 2018 tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the TET 2018 Result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number or application number correctly.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

As per a notification released by the HPBOSE, pass percentage in TET for Shastri exam is 33.3%, for Language Teacher exam pass percentage is 38.03%, for TGT Non-Medical pass percentage is 18.23%, for TGT Medical pass percentage is 8.08%, and for Urdu pass percentage is highest at 43.96%.

In case of TET for Punjabi, the pass percentage is 29.24% and for JBT, the pass percentage is 20.47%.

Validity of the TET score is for 7 years. There is no restriction on the number of attempts and age limit for TET.

Click here for more Jobs News