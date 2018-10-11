HP TET 2018: Result Declared At Hpbose.org; Know How To Check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for HP TET 2018. The result has been declared for TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), LT, Shastri, Urdu, Punjabi, TET JBT 2018. The result is available on the HPBOSE official website. Candidates would need their application number or roll number to check their respective results.
HP TET 2018 Result: How to check?
Step one: Go to HPBOSE official website: www.hpbose.org.
Step two: Click on the TET 2018 tab on the top of the page.
Step three: Click on the TET 2018 Result link.
Step four: Enter your roll number or application number correctly.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
As per a notification released by the HPBOSE, pass percentage in TET for Shastri exam is 33.3%, for Language Teacher exam pass percentage is 38.03%, for TGT Non-Medical pass percentage is 18.23%, for TGT Medical pass percentage is 8.08%, and for Urdu pass percentage is highest at 43.96%.
In case of TET for Punjabi, the pass percentage is 29.24% and for JBT, the pass percentage is 20.47%.
Validity of the TET score is for 7 years. There is no restriction on the number of attempts and age limit for TET.
