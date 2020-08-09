Haryana To Train Youth Through Online Coaching With The Help Of 'Corporate Social Responsibility'

Haryana will provide online coaching to youths in the state for competitive exams

Haryana Government will help talented youth in the state by providing online coaching with the help of 'Corporate Social Responsibility' (CSR) according to their merit and interest. The state government has set the target to provide employment to 50,000 youth in the private sector in the next six months.

The state Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in a review meeting with the senior officers of the Employment Department, said that some youth are talented but are not able to qualify competitive examinations by a margin of one to two marks. The State Government will provide coaching to these talented youth of the state to shape them and turn their passion into success.

He also reminded that the 'Employment Portal' and 'Call-Centre' of the Employment Department was launched on July 15, 2020 on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day and has elicited a good response. Data of about 13 lakh unemployed youth of the state has been collected in this portal. The youth registered on the portal were contacted through the call centre and asked about their opinion regarding department, salary, location etc. for their jobs, he added.

About one lakh youth were asked for their preference and about 30,000 youth have shown keen interest and have sought guidance.

He also informed that through 'Bandhu Solution of Services of Private Limited', about 1000 candidates were provided employment in the field of construction.

