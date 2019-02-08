HSSC Releases Written Exam result For Female Constable, Male Constable IRB

HSSC has released written exam result for Female Constable and Male Constable - IRB posts

Haryana Staff Selection Committee (HSSC) has released the result for the written examination conducted for recruitment on the post of Male Constable (GD) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State and Female Constable (GD). The Haryana Constable result is available on the commission's official website. candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written examination will now appear for the Physical Screening Test (PST).

HSSC Constable Written Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for HSSC: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the respective result link for Female Constable GD and male Constable (GD) IRB.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

HSSC Female Constable Written Exam Result Direct Link

HSSC Male Constable IRB Written Exam Result Direct Link

The Physical Screening Test for Male Constable (GD) - IRB will be held on February 16, 2019. The admit card for the same will be available for download on the official website from February 13, 2019.

The Physical Screening Test for Female Constable (GD) will be held from February 17, 2019 to February 18, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be available for download on the website from February 14, 2019.

Candidates are advised to download and print three copies of the admit card and bring at the time of PST, PMT and document verification separately.

HSSC has already released the result for the written exam conducted for recruitment on the post of Male Constable (GD). The PST for qualified candidates will be held from February 9 to February 10 and from February 12 to February 16, 2019. The admit cards for the same have already been released on the HSSC website.

