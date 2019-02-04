HSSC Declares Constable (GD) Written Exam Result; How To Check

HSSC has released written exam result for Constable (GD) recruitment

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for written examination for Male Constable (GD) recruitment. The result is available on the official HSSC website. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now appear for Physical Screening Test (PST). HSSC had advertised 5000 Male Constable (GD), 1147 Female Constable, and 500 posts of India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State male Constable (GD). The commission has released the result only for Male Constable (GD) exam. The result for rest of the vacancies will be released later.

HSSC Constable Written Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to HSSC official website: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab on the top of the page.

Step three: Click on the result link provided for Constable Male (GD) written exam.

Step four: A pdf document will open. Download it and check for your roll number.

The Physical Screening Test (PST) for the qualified candidates will be conducted from February 9, 2019 to February 10, 2019 and from February 12, 2019 to February 16, 2019. The admit cards for the PST will be available for download on the commission's website from February 5, 2019. Candidates are advised to download the admit card immediately and report for PST as per the date and time mentioned on the call letter.

