HSSC Releases Final Selection List For 5000 Male Constable (GD) Posts

HSSC has released final selection list for 5000 Male Constable (GD) posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the Constable (GD) exam. HSSC had advertised 5000 posts of Male Constable (general Duty) in April last year. The final selection process was completed recently and consequently, the commission has released the final list of selected candidates who would be joining as General Duty Constables in Haryana Police.

Haryana Constable Final Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result tab at the top of the home page.

Step three: Click on the pdf icon given next to Constable (GD) Male result notice.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number. You can use the search function and directly search for your roll number. (Press ctrl+F and in the search box that appears type your roll number and press enter. If you have been selected, your roll number will get highlighted in the result pdf).

The criteria adopted for selection is given below:

Written examination - 80 marks

Additional qualification - 10 marks

Socio-Economic and experience - 10 marks

The category-wise cut offs are given below:

General - 57.60

SC - 51.40

BCA - 53.80

BCB - 56.20

ESM General- 44.00

ESM SC- 28.00

ESM BCA- Disabled 23.40 and ESM 36.00

ESM BCB - 44.00

HSSC Constable (GD) Result Direct Link

HSSC is expected to release the final result for Female Constable and Male Constable IRB soon.

