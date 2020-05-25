Haryana Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Fellowship: Apply Till May 27

Haryana CMGGA programme was launched in 2016.

The Haryana government's Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) batch will begin on July 20. Applications for the fellowship can be submitted till May 27. The CMGGA is a strategic collaboration between the Government of Haryana and Ashoka University aimed at improving governance in the state.

Every year 25 young individuals are selected to work closely with the Chief Minister's Office. Selected candidates are trained and oriented about government functioning and structure and then work in tandem with the district administration for a period of one year.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tweeted about the CMGGA programme.

The Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (@cm_gga) 2020 batch will commence from July this year. I invite youth from across India to join us in transforming Haryana! Last date to Apply is 27th May. Visit https://t.co/B6QkcUG3ZMpic.twitter.com/t65wgzTIvg — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 25, 2020

Candidates with postgraduate degree or one year work experience and not more than 28 years of age as on July 20, 2020, are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates should have working knowledge of Hindi and have good interpersonal skills.

