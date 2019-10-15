Congress Protests Against Gujarat's Decision To Cancel Competitive Exam

The government announced that it was cancelling the exam which was scheduled to be held on October 20.

The Congress on Tuesday held protests across Gujarat against the BJP government's decision to cancel the non-secretariat clerk and office assistant competitive exam. The Opposition party demanded compensation for students for the "mental harassment and financial loss" caused to them by the decision of the state government. The government announced on October 12 that it was cancelling the exam which was scheduled to be held on October 20.

The exam was advertised in October last year.

The new schedule is not announced yet.

As per the government, the exam was cancelled due to changes in the eligibility criteria, including in educational qualification which now requires a candidate to possess a bachelor's degree instead of previous HSC criterion, rendering lakhs of aspirants ineligible.

Workers of Congress staged agitations outside collectorates in 33 districts and handed over a memorandum to district administration officials seeking apology from the state government.

"The BJP government is playing with the future of youths of Gujarat by cancelling the competitive examination for non-secretariat clerks and office assistants for which 10.45 lakh candidates had applied," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

The Opposition party accused the government of playing a "cruel joke" on youths and sought "compensation for mental harassment and financial loss caused to the students."

Claiming that this is not the first time that the exam was cancelled, the Congress alleged a "large-scale corruption".

