Gujarat Public Service Commission Announces Dental Surgeon Vacancies

GPSC has announced 93 class 2 Dental Surgeon vacancies

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has advertised 93 Class 2 Dental Surgeon vacancies under the Gujarat Health Services, Health and Family Welfare department. The online application process starts today and will conclude on November 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Selection for the Dental Surgeon post will be through an objective preliminary examination followed by a main exam.

An ideal applicant for the post would be someone with a (recognized) Bachelors' Degree in Dental Surgery, basic knowledge of computer application, and should have adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

The applicant must have completed 21 years of age and should not be over 35 years as on the last date of application.

Selection process includes a preliminary exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will tentatively be held in February 2020. The result for the prelim exam will be released in April 2020.

The prelim exam will be of 300 marks. Part A of the question paper will have 100 questions from General Studies. Each question will carry one mark. Part B will have 200 subject-specific questions. The exam will be of 3 hours duration.

The final merit list will be prepared by allotting 50 per cent weightage to marks scored in the prelim exam and 50 per cent weightage to marks scored in interview. Interview of shortlisted candidates will be held in July 2020.

