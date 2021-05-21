Gujarat State Tax Inspector Prelims Result Out

GPSC has declared the State Tax Inspector prelims result.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the preliminary exam result for the State Tax Inspector post. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Commission. The result will be available on the website till June 4.

GPSC Result

The recruitment was notified in December 2019 and the exam was held on March 7. It was earlier scheduled in April 2020, but was later postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who qualify this exam will sit for the main exam, the exact date of which has not been announced yet. This exam will be of 400 marks.

A total of 243 vacancies in the Tax Inspector post will be filled through these exams.

Meanwhile, the Commission has put on hold many exams due to the Covid situation in the country. All the exams scheduled in April have been postponed.

The physical standard test (PST) which was scheduled between April 22 to April 26 for the selection of Police Inspectors and preliminary exams of few recruitments has been postponed.

The Commission had recently announced to fill over 1,200 vacancies in various departments. It had recently completed the Class I and II main exam. The Commission had notified to fill 1,000 Medical Officer posts in the Gujarat Medical Service. It had scheduled the written exam on September 7.

