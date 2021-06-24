Goa Civil Service Junior Scale Officers Pre-Screening Exam On July 24-25

A repeat pre-screen test will be held on August 1, the Commission has added.

The pre-screening test for the selection of junior scale officers in the Goa civil services will be held on July 24 and 25, the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has notified. A repeat pre-screen test will be held on August 1, the Commission has added. "This repeat pre-screening test will be conducted within a period of one week from the conduct of the pre-screening test and those candidates who score the minimum marks set by the Commission at the pre-screening test will be permitted to answer this repeat pre-screening test," it has said.

The pre-screening test will be of one-hour duration and will be held in small batches of around three hundred candidates in each batch.

The admit cards will be released on the website of the Commission later.

"In view of the current COVID- 19 pandemic and the anticipated large number of applications that the Commission may receive for these positions, the Goa Public Service Commission has decided to conduct an additional Pre-screening test prior to a Screening Test for appointment to the posts of Junior Scale Officers of Goa Civil Service, Government of Goa. This Examination is being conducted taking into account the present pandemic and the need to observe Standard Operating Procedures as recommended by the Government," the Commission has said.

A total of 15 vacancies will be filled in junior scale officer post.

