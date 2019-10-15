India Post Recruitment 2019: Registration Begins For AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Circles

India Post Recruitment: registration process begins for AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh circles

India Post has opened application window for recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circle. The registration and fee payment process begins today and will conclude on November 14. The submission of application forms will begin on October 22 and will end on November 21, 2019. The vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment include that of Branch Manager, Assistant Branch Manager, and Dak Sevak.

Total 2707 vacancies are available in Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 vacancies are available in Chhattisgarh circle, and 970 vacancies are available in Telangana circle.

Applicant must have passed class 10th examination from a recognized board of education with passing marks in mathematics and English. Candidates who have qualified in 10th board examination in their first attempt will be given preference over those who passed it compartmentally.

Knowledge of local language is mandatory for recruitment.

"The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subject) as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India," reads the official recruitment notice.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years as on October 15, 2019. Relaxation on upper age limit is permitted for reserved categories.

