Goa Public Service Commission Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

Goa Public Service Commission has invited application for recruitment various posts. The last date for filling and submitting the application form is May 22. Application forms are available on the official website of the Commission.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor in Neurology: 2 posts in Goa Medical College

Lecturer in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: 5 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge: 5 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Public Health Dentistry: 2 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Oral Medicine and Radiology: 2 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Periodontology: 3 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Oral Pathology and Microbiology: 3 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics: 5 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Lecturer in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics: 3 posts in Goa Dental College, Hospital

Junior Physician: 1 post

Tutor in the Institute of Nursing Education: 19 posts

Professor in the Institute of Nursing Education: 2 posts

Planning Officer: 2 posts at Directorate of industries, trade and commerce

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry: 1 post in Goa College of Pharmacy

Assistant Professor in Konkani in Government College: 1 post in Directorate of Higher Education

Principal: 1 post in Goa College of Art

Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Applied Art): 2 posts in Goa College of Art

Technical Officer in Administrative Reforms Department: 1 post

Civil Aviation Officer: 1 post

Candidates should have knowledge of Konkani. "In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do," the Goa Public Service Commission has said.

