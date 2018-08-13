Bihar Government Advertises More Than 4000 Vacancies For Diploma, Degree Holders

The Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar Government has advertised contractual recruitment for more than 4000 posts for diploma and degree holders. The recruitment is for the posts of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants. The merit-list for selection will purely be on the basis of academic qualification of the candidate. In case of two candidates score the same marks at the time of preparation of the merit list, the older in age will be preferred.

The recruitment is being done under the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Payjal Nishchay Yojana' and 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Gali-Naali Pakkikaran Nishchay Yojana'.

The total number of vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant is 2096. For selection, the candidate must have a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic.

The total number of vacancies for the post of Accountant-cum-IT Assistants is 2096. For selection, the candidate must have a B.Com. degree from a recognized university. Candidates with M.Com. or CA will be given bonus 20 marks while preparing the merit list.

Candidates willing to apply can apply from August 16, 2018 on www.biharprd.bih.nic.in/recruitment.htm. The district-wise list of vacancies will also be made available from the same date.

A candidate will be allowed to apply only for one district. Anyone who qualifies for both the vacancies, will have to apply separately.

