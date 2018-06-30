Scientific Analysis Group-DRDO, Delhi To Recruit For 10 JRF Posts

Government Jobs, DRDO Recruitment 2018, JRF Posts

Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), Delhi under DRDO has invited applications from graduates and postgraduates for JRF post. A total of 10 posts are open for recruitment. 'A walk-in interview will be held at SAG, Metcalfe House Delhi -110054 on 2nd August 2018 (Registration time is from 0930 hrs to 1130 hrs). The candidates would be selected initially for a period of two years to work in the area of cryptology,' reads the official recruitment notification.

JRF vacancies are available in Mathematics, Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Computer Science and Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering disciplines.

Candidates with Post Graduate degree in Mathematics in First division with NET/ GATE, Graduate degree in Professional Course (B.E./B.Tech) in first division with NET/GATE or Post graduate degree in professional course (M.E./ M.Tech.) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate Level are eligible to apply.

Candidates shall have to take original documents and the attested/ self- attested copies to the interview venue. Documents: Date of birth proof, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste/ disability certificates, one passport size coloured photograph, photo identity proof and address proof.

'The selected candidates will be required to join SAG within two weeks from the date of offer letter. The tenure of the fellowship will be initially for a period of two years and based on performance, it may be extended up to max. 05 years if required,' reads the notification, as well.

Click here for more Jobs News